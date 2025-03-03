I think Otto Addo has learned from his mistakes - Godwin Attram backs Black Stars head coach

Former Ghana international Godwin Attram beleives Otto Addo has learned from his mistakes after failing to guide the Black Stars to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Under the guidance of the former Borussia Dortmund talent coach, the Black Stars finished at the bottom of its group after the qualifiers.

The four-time African champions recorded three defeats and three draws, making it the first time in two decades the team Black Stars will not feature at the AFCON tournament, which has been scheduled to be hosted in Morocco.

However, with the team set to regroup for their 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Attram beleives Addo, 49, has learned from his mistakes.

"It's something we all have been thinking about on why Black Stars can't perform recently, but I think for now coach Otto Addo has learned from his previous mistakes this time," he told Takoradi based Oli City Radio.

With the Black Stars set to take on Chad and Madagascar in the Matchday five and six games of the global showpiece qualifiers, Attam has urged Otto Addo to assemble the best players for the games.

"The upcoming matches are not easy games for us, Otto Addo have to assemble the best players for the games because Ghanaians want to go to the World Cup."

The Black Stars will face Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21, at 19:00 GMT before traveling to Morocco to take on Madagascar at the Grand Stade d'Al Hoceima on Monday, March 24.