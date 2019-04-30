I thought I was joining Espanyol before Barcelona move- K.P Boateng reveals

Forward Kevin Prince Boateng has revealed that he had no idea he was joining Barcelona but thought he was on his way to playing for the rivals Espanyol.

The 32-year old disclosed that his agent told him they are going to Barcelona but did not reveal whether it was to sign for the La Liga champions or their catalonya neighbours.

"[The transfer to Barcelona] went also very fast for me. I just have the best agent in the world," he laughed as he told to Goal and DAZN.

"He called me one day and said, 'You have to play well against Inter, someone is watching.' But he didn't tell me who is watching.

"Even Roberto De Zerbi, my coach at Sassuolo, came to me before the match and said I had to play well because the game was very important. So I had pressure from all sides.

"But under pressure I play best. I was the best man on the pitch and after the game my agent came to me and said, 'We're going to Barcelona!'

"I thought he meant Espanyol. But he immediately said, 'No, the right ones.' That was incredible. I could not believe it until the sporting director called me."

Boateng is close to ending his loan stint at Barcelona but he has already won the La Liga with Barceloan and could go on to win the Copa Del Rey and the UEFA Champions League.