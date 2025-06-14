I told myself it was my moment to enjoy after I heard I’ll start against Nigeria – Bonsu Baah

Christopher Bonsu Baah has revealed that he approached his debut for the Black Stars with calmness and joy after learning he would start against Nigeria in the 2025 Unity Cup.

The 20-year-old Genk winger was named in the starting lineup for Ghana’s friendly against the Super Eagles at the Gtech Community Stadium in London in May.

His fearless display, marked by energy and creativity in attack, has since drawn praise and sparked optimism about his role in Ghana’s future World Cup qualification campaign.

Despite the hype surrounding his performance, Bonsu Baah says he was not overwhelmed by the occasion, choosing instead to enjoy the experience.

“When I heard I was going to start [against Nigeria], I was just happy and I just said nah this is the moment I should just enjoy the game that’s all,” he told Joy Sports. “I didn’t put any pressure on myself or I was like I just went out and enjoyed the game yeah.”

The former Shooting Stars talent added that he is leaving all performance reviews to the Black Stars technical team.

“I will leave everything to the coach because he was the one who was watching the game so he has to tell me like I did well or I did not do well but for me, I just gave my all to my country.”