'I took time to rest and recharge during the international break - Antoine Semenyo

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo has revealed he used the recent international break to rest and recharge ahead of a busy season ahead.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the AFC Bournemouth striker explained that he opted out of international duty with the Black Stars due to a heavy schedule, giving him time to recuperate.

Following his withdrawal from the Black Stars' squad, Ghana recorded a 1-1 draw with Angola in Luanda and a 2-1 loss to Niger in Accra during the 2025 AFCON qualifiers, ultimately missing out on next year's tournament.

“Just relaxed the body really. I went away to Iberia to take the time out to relax, rest the body from all the tough games, from all the running around and just get some down time for myself. Body feels fresh and ready to go again.”

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a strong start to the 2024-2025 season, with four goals and an assist in 11 appearances.

He also ranks third in the league for completed dribbles (24), trailing only Black Stars teammates Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (29) and Mohammed Kudus (28).