"I used my AFCON qualification bonus to buy car"- Ex-Hearts captain Fatawu Mohammed jabs club over meager salary

Former Hearts of Oak captain, Fatawu Mohammed has taken a dig at the club, claiming the salaries he earned during his time with the team was not sufficient to even buy a bicycle.

Mohammed has been released by the club following the expiration of his contract.

And in an interview with Sports Obama TV, the 30-year-old went in hard at the management of the club, insisting he was surviving 'hand-to-mouth' on his wages at Hearts of Oak.

"I didn't get even a bicycle from Hearts of Oak. I bought my car with Black Stars qualification bonus. The only thing I earned from Hearts was the call up I had to the Black Stars but I couldn't buy anything with my salary at Hearts of Oak," he said. "It was a hand to mouth salary."

However, the player admitted the benefit he had from the club was earning a call up to the national team. The former Real Tamale United player was invited to the Black Stars team for the AFCON qualifier against South Africa in Johannesburg. A game Ghana lost 1-0.

Despite the defeat, the Black Stars qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations earning him qualification bonus.