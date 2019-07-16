I want Callum Hudson-Odoi to stay - Frank Lampard

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has reiterated his desire for Callum Hudson-Odoi to stay at the club amid interest from Bayern Munich.

The Blues arrived in Japan on Tuesday, although Hudson-Odoi, 18, stayed back as he continues his recovery from the ruptured Achilles he suffered in April.

Bayern have made no secret of their interest in the winger, whose deal expires at the end of the coming season, since the January transfer window.

The 18-year-old remains one of their key targets, despite the Blues rejecting Bayern's fourth bid worth £22.5m for him last month.

Hudson-Odoi turned down an £85,000-a-week contract offer from Chelsea in January - as well as handing in a transfer request - and it is understood the England international is no closer to agreeing a new deal.

"With Callum, of course, I want him to sign [a new deal] and stay here," Lampard said, speaking ahead of Chelsea's friendly against Kawasaki Frontale on Friday.

"I said that before I came here - just talking generally - and I said it when I first got here. He is a player that came through the academy, he is a player that can be a big player for Chelsea and for England.

"We - as a club, for sure - want him to stay."