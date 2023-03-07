"I want more"- Ghanaian youngster Kwadwo Opoku after winning MLS title with LAFC

Los Angeles FC forward, Kwadwo Opoku is eyeing more success with the club in the Major League Soccer after their 2022 triumph.

Opoku, who had an amazing campaign in 2022, continued from where he left off after scoring and winning a penalty for LAFC in their 2023 opener against Portland Timbers.

The talented winger is working hard on achieving more laurels with the California-based outfit.

"It feels really great having my first trophy as a professional footballer. I want to get more, the ring is so beautiful, so shiny. If I do well, do more I will get more to feel better," said Opoku after the game.

Meanwhile, Italian legend defender Giorgio Chiellini opened the scoring in the 24th minute after he slotted home a loose ball following a corner kick.

Los Angeles doubled their advantage ten minutes later through Mexican star Carlos Vela, who converted a penalty kick.

Opoku netted the eventual game-winning goal in the 52nd minute to give LAFC a 3-0 lead. That was his 10th goal in all competitions for LAFC.

Timbers scored twice in the last thirty minutes of the match to reduce the deficit with goals from Brazilian midfielder Evander da Silva Ferreira and Christian Paredes.

The 21-year-old Ghanaian youngster has scored eight regular-season goals as well as one in the MLS Cup Playoffs and one in the Concacaf Champions League.