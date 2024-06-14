"I want my players to be creative"- Otto Addo opens up on coaching philosophy

Ghana coach Otto Addo has disclosed that he wants his players to have the freedom to express themselves on the pitch.

The former Dortmund midfielder got off to a bright start in his second stint in charge of the Black Stars after back-to-back victories in the World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars defeated Mali 2-1 in Bamako before withstanding the scare of the Central African Republic in a seven-goal thriller in Kumasi.

According to Addo, his philosophy comes with some flexibility, and wants his players to understand their options on the pitch.

“Once you get the ball in your position then, you can be creative. I want them to know which options they have. Once again, this ball in this same situation, they have option ABCDEFGH but also there is option I which they can do whatever they want which includes dribble, which they can shoot or whatever," he told 3 Sports.

"So for me, it’s very very important they know which options they have and also they know their own capabilities,” he added.