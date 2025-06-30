I want to align with Hearts of Oak board’s vision and build with consistency – Didi Dramani

Mas-Ud Didi Dramani says his focus is to align with the strategic direction of the Hearts of Oak board and lay a foundation of consistency and sustainability at the club.

The experienced tactician made the remarks during his official unveiling as head coach on Monday, June 30, at the club’s secretariat in Accra.

Dramani, a two-time Ghana Premier League winner with Asante Kotoko, has signed a two-year contract with the Phobians.

His first assignment will be to lead the team in the 2025 President’s Cup against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium.

"I will try to understudy the vision of the board, which represents the direction of the club, and work to establish a clear path built on consistency and sustainability," he stated.

"We will make every effort to adopt a more progressive developmental approach. We acknowledge what has been instituted over the years."

The 59-year-old's last role was as Head of Football at the Right to Dream Academy. He was also a member of Ghana’s technical team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and previously coached the Black Galaxies.

Dramani has not managed in the Ghana Premier League since leaving Kotoko in 2013.