I want to become world's best defender like Sergio Ramos - Ghana's Mohammed Salisu

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu says his goal in football is to reach the level of Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos and Barcelona ace Samuel Umtiti.

The Real Valladolid player rates Ramos and Umtiti as best defenders in the world and aims to be like them in future.

The two players have a World Cup medal each and have also enjoyed success at club level, especially Ramos who has won the Champions League four times.

“My goal in football is to become the best defender – like [Sergio] Ramos, [Samuel] Umtiti - those kinds of defenders,” Salisu said.

After struggling to break into Valladolid's first team for two years, Salisu has so far started in all nine of the club’s La Liga games this season.

The 20-year-old is on the radar of Ghana coach James Kwesi Appiah and U23 boss Ibrahim Tanko.