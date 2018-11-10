"I want to bring a lot of positivity to this club"- New Hearts coach Kim Grant

New coach of Hearts of Oak, Kim Grant has promised to bring back some "positivity" to the club after signing a three year deal with the former Ghana Premier League champions.

Grant, a former Ghana international is confident he can bring the club back to it glory days after ten years without any major trophy.

"I know exactly what I am getting into," Grant said at his unveiling. "I know the rich history of this club.

"I also know the responsibility I have been handed."

"What has happened in the past has happened," he said. "I want to bring a lot of positivity to this club.

"There has been too much negativity around this club, but my role is to make sure this club is successful for the longer term."

The former Technical Director of Ebusua Dwarfs has been handed a dual role which includes taking up the position of Director of football as well as head coach of the club.