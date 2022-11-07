‘I want to bring competition to the team’ – Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic

Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic says his goal is to build a competitive team capable of challenging for titles.

The Serbian has had a strong start to his tenure, winning his first two games. He first defeated Bibiani GoldStars 2-1 in Accra, and Hearts of Oak only narrowly defeated Kotoku Royals last weekend.

Hearts of Oak were unimpressive in both games, showing signs of weakness in some areas, and Matic has admitted they are still a work in progress.

Speaking after Saturday’s win over Kotoku Royals, Matic said, "I want to bring competition to the team, I have said I want to get a better option for us, we have a lot of games and every player would play."

"We want to try the best combination for each game, you saw Gladson Awako and Salifu Ibrahim in the first half with the best combination.”

Hearts of Oak's next game is at home against Karela United on November 13.