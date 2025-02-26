I want to compete in Africa and achieve a glorious name for Hearts of Oak - Aboubakar Ouattara

Hearts of Oak head coach Aboubakar Ouattara has set his sights on winning silverware this season and guiding the club to continental competition.

Following their recent FA Cup exit at the hands of Division One side Golden Kick, the Phobians' only remaining chance at a trophy is the Ghana Premier League. They currently sit fourth on the league table with 33 points, just one behind the leaders after 19 matches.

Despite the setback in the FA Cup, Ouattara remains optimistic about his team's prospects in the league and their chances of securing a CAF Champions League spot next season.

Speaking to Asempa FM, the Ivorian coach reaffirmed his ambition to bring success to Hearts of Oak.

“My target for Hearts of Oak is to win a domestic trophy, qualify for Africa, achieve a glorious name, and go forward. This is my focus,” Ouattara said.

“To compete in Africa, you need to win the league or a trophy in Ghana before earning the opportunity. So, let us work on it and move forward. For Hearts of Oak, the future is bright.”