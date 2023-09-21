"I want to do better than I did last season"- Accra Lions star Abass Samari reveals target

Ghana Premier League Discovery of the Year, Abass Samari has revealed his ambitions of doing better than he did last season as Accra Lions set sights on improving their performance in the new campaign.

Accra Lions started the season with a trip to Tarkwa, where they held champions Medeama SC in an exciting 2-2 draw at the Akoon Park.

Samari scored nine goals and was Accra Lions' top scorer in the league last season.

"For the team, we want to do much better than last season and to show Ghana and the world the kind of football we want to play, which is beautiful and entertaining," he told ALFC TV.

"For me personally, I think I am fully focused for the season and as I said I want to do better than last season. I am really working hard and we as a team are working hard towards this," he added.

Accra Lions will return to Accra for their second game of the season against Legon Cities.