"I want to do my talking on the pitch"- Rahim Ayew opens up after sealing move to Lincoln Red Imps

Ghana defender, Rahim Ayew has shared his excitement after completing his move to Lincoln Red Imps in Gibraltar.

The veteran defender signed a one-year deal to join Lincoln Red Imps from rivals FCB Magpies.

“To be signing for such a special and well-respected club means so much to me,” he told the club's official webiste.

“There is so much history and tradition connected to the club and I intend to use all of my experience in the game to propel Lincoln to the top, where it belongs.

“I want to do my talking on the pitch and can’t wait to meet the fans and be part of the Lincoln Family when the season starts.”

Ayew, son of former Ghana captain Abedi Pele, has spent the last three seasons in the Gibraltar league, where he played for Europa FC and Bruno Magpies.

The former Asante Kotoko player's previous stint abraod was with Belgium outfit Lierse and Egyptian giants Zamalek.