‘I want to give back to the community’ -  Lothar Matthaus on acquiring stake in Accra Lions

German football legend Lothar Matthaus has shed light on his decision to acquire a stake in the Ghanaian top-flight club Accra Lions, expressing his desire to give back to the community and contribute to the development of Ghanaian football.

Alongside Ghanaian football star Frank Acheampong and renowned football agent Oliver Konig, Matthaus now forms part of the club's ownership group, with the acquisition reportedly valued at around €2 million.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony held at the Kempinski Hotel, Matthaus, former FIFA World Player of the Year and World Cup winner, shared his motivation behind the move.

"I like to spend all my time in football. I want to give back to the community," he explained. Recognizing his wealth of experience, the former FIFA World Player of the Year and World Cup winner expressed his willingness to support and guide the team. "We know football a bit longer than you, so you can always come to me or anyone else in the team," he added.

Impressed by the professionalism and talent displayed by the Accra Lions players during training, Matthaus expressed his belief in the club's potential for success.

He commended the team for their recent remarkable victory over title contenders Aduana Stars, where Accra Lions secured an impressive 3-0 win. "Beating Aduana Stars after a rough patch in form is the kind of mentality I like. That's why I'm here," Matthaus said.

Accra Lions, now under the ownership of Matthaus, Acheampong, and Konig, aspire to tap into Ghana's football potential and become a driving force in player development. With Matthaus's invaluable experience and the combined expertise of the ownership group, Accra Lions are poised to make waves both domestically and on the international stage.

Accra Lions are currently enjoying their second season in the Ghana Premier League, and have playing some of the best football in the league. With three games to go, they are set for a mid-table finish.