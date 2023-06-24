'I want to give my all' - Ghanaian forward Kwasi Okyere Wriedt speaks after VfL Osnabrück move

Ghanaian striker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt has expressed readiness ahead of the new season following the completion of his loan transfer to German Bundesliga 2 club VfL Osnabrück.

The 28-year-old, who joins from Holstein Kiel, is ready to make an impact on his first day back at the club.

Wriedt previously played for VfL Osnabrück in the 2016/17 season and is eager to contribute to the team's success following their promotion to the 2. Bundesliga.

"I can't wait to step onto the field in front of the fans at the Brücke again. I want to give my all for the team and help them with my experience after the promotion to the 2. Bundesliga, not only with goals but also in other aspects," Wriedt stated.

Wriedt appeared in 23 games for Holstein Kiel in the recently finished 2022/23 season, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

However, the attacker is determined to increase his efforts at VfL Osnabrück and have a more successful season.

Having played in Ghana's World Cup qualification playoff against Nigeria in March 2022, Wriedt returned to the squad in their recent assignment against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.