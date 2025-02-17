"I want to give my best"- Ghanaian midfielder Rahim Ibrahim excited after Slovan Bratislava move

Ghanaian midfielder Rahim Ibrahim has pledged to give his best to Slovan Bratislava after sealing a move to the Slovakian giants in February.

The former Accra Lions midfielder signed a four-year deal to join the UEFA Champions League campaigners from AS Trencin.

His move to Bratislava includes a loan deal which will see Artur GajdoÅ¡ spend the rest of the season at Trencin.

"I am very excited to play for Slovan Bratislava. It has always been an experience for me when I played at TehelnÃ© pol, the stadium is really beautiful. I want to fight for my place in the strong competition that Slovan has and please the fans," he told the club's media.

Despite Ibrahim's versatility as a midfielder, the 23-year-old disclosed his favourite role.

"I prefer to play in the number eight position in the midfield with offensive and defensive roles, I also try to support the team's offensive efforts. I really appreciate that Slovan wanted me, and I want to give my best," he added.

Ibrahim has made close to a century of appearances in the Slovakian League, having arrived in the European country in 2020.