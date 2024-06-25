I want to help develop sports in Ghana - Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has expressed his commitment to advancing sports in Ghana beyond football.

He is currently leading a new initiative called the All Regional Games across Ghana's 16 regions, aimed at discovering talents across nine sports disciplines.

These disciplines include football, athletics, volleyball, basketball, tennis, table tennis, boxing, e-sports, and arm-wrestling, with a special focus on para-sports.

The initiative involves each region conducting trials to select their top athletes who will compete against counterparts from other regions.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show, Gyan emphasised his broader vision for sports development in Ghana, stating, "I want to help develop sports in Ghana, not just limited to football but something beyond football."

He explained the genesis of the initiative, highlighting his involvement in refining the plan to ensure its effectiveness.

Gyan, who holds the record as Ghana's all-time leading goal scorer with 51 goals, remains dedicated to nurturing talent and fostering a vibrant sports culture across the country.