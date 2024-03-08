I want to make Hearts of Oak a vibrant club - Managing Director

The recently appointed Managing Director of Hearts of Oak Dr. Delali Anku-Adiamah has outlined his ambitious vision for the Ghana Premier League giants, expressing his desire to transform the club into a vibrant force in the footballing world.

The announcement of Mr. Anku-Adiamah's appointment is part of Hearts of Oak's broader restructuring efforts aimed at rejuvenating the club's standing in the football community.

Speaking about his aspirations for the club's future, Dr. Anku-Adiamah emphasised his goal of turning Hearts of Oak into a vibrant entity over the coming years.

In an interview with Asempa FM, he stated, "In the next few years, I want to make Hearts of Oak a vibrant club. I want the name of the club to be mentioned across Africa and other continents like other European clubs."

The Managing Director believes that by elevating Hearts of Oak's profile on a global scale, the club will attract more sponsorship opportunities, leveraging its status as a prominent brand.

He sees this as a key target in his role at the helm of the club.

Meanwhile, the Phobians are preparing for their matchday 20 fixture against Bofoakwa Tano on Sunday at 15:00 GMT at the Sogakope Park.