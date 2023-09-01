"I want to make her proud"- Ibrahim Sadiq reveals inspiration behind AZ Alkmaar move

Red-hot winger, Ibrahim Sadiq has disclosed that his mother encouraged him on his decision to join Dutch giants AZ Alkmaar in the summer transfer window.

The former Ghana U17 winger joins the Eredivsie side on transfer deadline day on a five-year deal from BK Hacken.

Sadiq has been in scintillating form for the Swedish outfit, scoring a brace in his last game for the club on Thursday night before heading to Holland to complete his move.

According to the Right to Dream Academy graduate, his mother has been influential on his career path.

“It touches me that I make her proud with my career and my choices. Of course I talked to her and she supports me in chasing my dreams. She encourages me to follow my heart," he said during his unveiling.

Sadiq will join his new teammates on Friday as he begins a new journey in the Eredivisie. The 23-year-old also shared his excitement after completing the move, stating it is a dream come true.

“It's a great stadium. These are stadiums you want to play in. It's like a dream come true for me. AZ really wanted me. That also gives a good feeling," he added.

The Ghana youth international scored 27 goals and provided eight assists, winning the Swedish Allsevnskan and the Swedish Cup last season.

By Lukman Abdul Mumin