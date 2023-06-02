'I want to play every game' - Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana reveals reason behind Southampton move

Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has revealed that he moved from Stade Rennes to join the Saints to seek enough playing time in the English Premier League.

The skillful winger joined the Saints for a club-record fee of 22 million pounds as the club aimed to survive relegation in the highly competitive championship.

Despite not being able to help the club achieve their aim of survival, Sulemana capped off the season with a great performance scoring twice for an enthralling 4-4 draw on the final day of the season against Liverpool

“I would say that football can be very hard sometimes, especially with the situation we’ve been in – it’s been the hardest.

“I want to play every game and that is the conversation we had and one of the main reasons I tried to move from France – to get game time.

“When I saw the situation I felt like I could help. That’s why I came here but since I arrived it has been difficult with the game time, I don’t start some games and have to come in from the bench.

The 21-year-old was included in the most recent Black Stars team and will look to build on his performance against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.