I want to repay Crystal Palace with goals- Jordan Ayew

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew says he wants to replay Crystal Palace with goals after making his move from Swansea City a permanent one in the summer.

The red-hot striker has netted in the Eagles last to games, helping the beat Manchester United and his former club Aston Villa.

"Since I came to this football club, the staff, Chairman, everyone are motivating me. So even if I had a difficult year last season, they still trust in me and they signed me this year. The thing I have to do is pay them back on the pitch and that’s what I try to do. I work hard every day and now it’s paying off. I hope it continues," he said after the game.

"It’s one step at a time and we’ll just continue. It’s the beginning of the season and we just keep on doing the basics right and get rewarded."

Ayew has hit a run of good form after the Nations Cup in Egypt during the summer.