GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

I want to use my strengths to be successful with the team - Hendry Blank

Published on: 24 June 2025
I want to use my strengths to be successful with the team - Hendry Blank

Hendry Blank says he's ready to make an impact at Hannover 96 by playing to his strengths and growing alongside the team.

The 20-year-old German-born Ghanaian defender has joined the club on a one-year loan from RB Salzburg, with an option for Hannover to make the move permanent.

Blank, a product of Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund’s youth system, helped BVB’s U19s win back-to-back junior titles in 2022 and 2023. He made his Bundesliga debut with Dortmund in January 2024 before moving to Salzburg, where he featured in six league matches, three cup ties, and four Champions League games.

"Everyone who knows the way around Germany is a bit related to Hannover 96. The anticipation of venturing into the stadium is huge. On the pitch I already distinguishes a certain calm, especially in situations with the ball and in the game setup," he said.

"Against the ball in the duels, it can be a bit more aggressive. I want to use my strengths to be successful with the team, and at the same time personally we can develop myself as well. I am convinced that I am in good hands at 96."

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more