I want to win every competition Ghana finds itself in - Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has expressed his ambition to lead the country to victory in both the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the FIFA World Cup during his tenure.

Speaking to the media in Kumasi, Okraku emphasised his determination to ensure that the Black Stars win every competition they participate in, including the AFCON and the World Cup.

"I want to win the AFCON. I want to win the World Cup. I want to win every competition Ghana finds itself in," Okraku declared.

"This is the collective belief and mindset of my fellow Executive Council members."

Okraku's statements come in the wake of the Black Stars' disappointing performance at the ongoing 2023 AFCON tournament, where they were eliminated in the group stages for the second consecutive edition.

Despite this setback, Okraku remains optimistic about the team's prospects.

Under Okraku's leadership, the Black Stars have yet to win a game at the AFCON, having exited at the group stage in the last two tournaments.

Similarly, at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the team failed to advance beyond the group stage, earning just three points.

Nevertheless, Okraku remains confident that the team can overcome these challenges and achieve success under his guidance.