"I want to win trophies with Slovan"- Kelvin Ofori discloses ambition after joining Slovakian giants

Ghanaian attacking midfielder Kelvin Ofori has shared his ambition of winning trophies with new club Slovan Bratislava.

The 23-year-old joins the Slovakian champions in the summer transfer window on a three-year deal from Spartak Trvana.

According to Ofori, he dreams of playing in Europe with the club and can't wait to get started.

"I am attracted to European football, I long for victories and trophies. One of the key factors in my decision was a conversation with the head coach. We talked together about where he sees me within Slovan. It was important for me to hear, and at the same time it sounded very interesting. I am happy to be here and I am ready to start a new chapter," said the Right to Dream Academy graduate.

Slovan Bratislava have been consistent in the UEFA Champions League in recent times and will participate in the competition next season as Slovakian champions.

Although Ofori featured for Trvana in Europe in the just-ended campaign, he is yet to play in Europe's elite club competitions.

"I want to show the fans the best of myself and help the team win victories and trophies. I believe that we will fight for European success again. It would be great to achieve something nice for our fans and the whole city again. I can't wait for the new season," he added.