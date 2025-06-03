'I want to win WAFCON and qualify for the World Cup' – Black Queens forward Abigail Kofi Kim

Black Queens forward Abigail Kofi Kim has expressed her ambitions ahead of her debut appearance for Ghana’s senior women’s national team.

The Ankara BB Fumget striker, who netted 17 goals and provided 10 assists last season, is one of the new faces in Coach Kim Lars BjÃ¶rkegren’s squad for the Ivory Coast friendly as Ghana fine-tunes preparations for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

“I’ll try my best and score as many goals as I can,” said Abigail, who is hoping to replicate her club form at the national level. “There were some tough games [in Turkey], but we ended up as champions. It was great to help my team reach that milestone.”

Born in Liberia and raised in the United States, Abigail revealed she is originally from Accra and has visited Ghana once. “My father is Ghanaian, and my brothers live there. It was great seeing my family and having that experience,” she said.

Abigail joins the Black Queens at a crucial moment, as Ghana eyes a return to the Women’s World Cup and a first WAFCON title.