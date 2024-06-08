"I wanted to see if Frimpong knew the dance"- Memphis Depay after performing 'Adowa' during Holland match

Memphis Depay has opened up on performing the traditional Ghanaian dance, Adowa, during the Netherlands friendly game against Canada as part of preparations for the Euro 2024.

The former Manchester United forward will lead the Dutch national team to the tournament hosted in Germany this month.

In the pre-tournament friendly, the 30-year-old scored a brilliant goal, assisted by Bayer Leverkusen winger Jeremie Frimpong.

Depay ran to Frimpong as the duo hit the 'Adowa' dance. Both players have Ghanaian heritage but represent the Netherlands through birth.

"I was doing a Ghanaian dance with Frimpong after my goal. He is a Ghana boy like me. Of course, we represent The Netherlands but this is in our blood," he said after the match.

"We hadn't actually agreed on anything like that but I thought I should test him and see if he knows. It is a traditional dance and it is common in Ghana," he added.

Frimpong, who won the double with Bayer Leverkusen in the just-ended season, also scored as Holland thrashed Canada 4-0.