I was attacked with a knife by a fan- Ashantigold defender Richard Osei Agyeman

Ashantigold defender Richard Osei Agyeman has confirmed that he was attacked with a knife by a fan after the club's 1-0 win over Medeama on Sunday.

The former Asante Kotoko defender was red carded with 20 minutes to end the game, drawing the fury of fans of the club.

A remorseful Agyeman admitted his red card was not intentional but he always has the club at heart hence the desire to give his all.

"I can never say i am bigger than Ashgold, you cannot begrudge the supporters for their actions, they are supporters and will remain supporters," he told Oyerepa FM. "They are same people who will hail me when things go right," he added.

"Its true a fan threatened me with knife but took the intervention of some people who rescued me," he revealed.

"I am still an Ashgold player and so will come back after mu suspension and play for Ashgold.

"The red card I received wasn't intentional, my face is swollen and I feel pains all over so why will I intentionally do that," he quizzed.

Ayeman will missed Ashantigold's trip to Berekum Chelsea in midweek due to suspension.