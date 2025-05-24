"I was expecting it"- Kotoko striker Kwame Opoku after Black Stars invite for Unity Cup

Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Opoku says he has been waiting for an invite to the Black Stars since the start of the second round of the Ghana Premier League.

The prolific scorer has been pivotal for the Porcupine Warriors since rejoining the club in January 2025, propelling the Reds to the final of the FA Cup and also in contention for the league title.

The former USM Alger forward is one of three players in the Ghana Premier League to join the Black Stars for the Unity Cup in London. Also included in the team is Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare and Nations FC defender Razak Simpson.

Ahead of the trip to England, Opoku disclosed that he was expecting the call up following his form in the Ghanaian topflight.

"Looking at the call up, it is something I have been waiting for because when we started the second round, I was doing quite well so I was expecting it. When I received the invite I was very excited," he told Max TV.

The Kotoko striker last played for the Black Stars during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa for the 2021 tournament in Cameroon.