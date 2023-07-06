"I was finding it difficult to get pass to score"- Andy Kumi opens up on sabotage during Kotoko stint

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Francis Andy Kumi has revealed why he struggled during his time with the Ghanaian giants.

The 24-year-old spent only a season in Kumasi with the former Ghana Premier League champions after joining the club from UniStar.

Following struggles to break into the first team, Andy Kumi left to join Bechem United at the beginning of last season.

According to the forward, who just moved to Serbia to sign a three-year deal with Radnicki Nis, his progressed at Kotoko was sabotaged by his own teammates.

"For experience, I experienced so much when I left UniStar for Kotoko. When I went to Kotoko, my first week wasn't easy because of the way I thought of certain things. I knew Kumasi Asante will have big players so I was a little nervous but during my first week of training, I said yes, Kotoko is Kotoko but I can compete with them," he told Citi Sports.

"But it was unfortunate, when I started I was scoring one or two goals but it got to a point some players were saying so many things that when strikers come to Kotoko and start to score, people will praise them and tomorrow they are gone and that was when everything change. I was finding it difficult to get pass to score."

Andy Kumi enjoyed a successful stint with Kotoku Royals in the just ended season, scoring 12 goals for the Akyem-based club.