"I was happy to have him next to me"- Lothar Matthaus opens up on relationship with Sammy Kuffour

Germany legend Lothar Matthaus has opened up on his relationship with former Ghana defender Samuel Osei Kuffour.

The World Cup winner played alongside Kuffour for nine years at Bundesliga side Bayern Munich, where the duo established a father-son relationship.

"He was strong, he was strong against the strikers, yes I was happy to have him next to me," Matthaus told TV3.

"He was physically a very strong player, he was not afraid and I think it was a good combination. He was a young fighter and I had the experience and speed and I helped him a lot and gave him the support. Anytime he needed me I was there," he added.

"He was not the fastest player but I was behind him and so I keep telling him to be close to strikers and this was a good combination. He was also a good header."

Kuffour often credits his success in the game to the 1991 World Footballer of the Year, revealing how he guided him during his playing days and even after retiring.

The duo won several titles together and has since maintained their friendship, reuniting once again when the German came to Ghana to complete his co-ownership of Accra Lions.