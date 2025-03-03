I was impressed with Kurt Okraku’s plans - Winfried Schafer reveals why he accepted Ghana job

Winfried Schafer, the newly appointed technical advisor of the Black Stars, has revealed that he was won over by Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku's vision for Ghanaian football.

In an interview with ghanafa.org, Schafer recounted his first meeting with Okraku in Manchester, where he was impressed by the GFA president's plans for the team.

"I wanted to understand his vision for Ghanaian football. It was a very good meeting, and I was impressed with his plans," Schafer said.

The German coach's decision to take the job was also influenced by Ghana's rich football culture, which he described as a "deep passion" for the sport.

Schafer is set to make his debut as technical advisor in Ghana's 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar, and is optimistic about the team's future under coach Otto Addo.