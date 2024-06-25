"I was motivated to join Nsoatreman because of self belief"- Maxwell Konadu

Nsoatreman FC coach, Maxwell Konadu has revealed that his decision to join the club last season was inspired by his self-belief.

Konadu made history by becoming the first manager to win a major title for Nsoatreman after the FA Cup success on Sunday. The Nsoatre-based club defeated Bofoakwa Tano on penalties to win the competition.

The former Asante Kotoko will now lead the team to next season's CAF Confederation Cup.

“For sure, I knew that I could transform the team because I know what I have, and when you believe in yourself, I think it’s the beginning of everything. The self-belief did a lot. It motivated me to sign the contract for Nsoatreman," he said.

The former Ghana international has enormous experience in coaching, having led Wa All Stars to Premier League success in 2016 and spent time with Asante Kotoko and Legon Cities.

His future with Nsoatreman remains a doubt but Konadu looks set to extend his time with the FA Cup winners.