I was never scared of relegation- Hearts of Oak coach reacts after GPL survival

Hearts of Oak coach, David Ocloo has claimed he had no fear of relegation before their final match of the Ghana Premier League, despite being involved in a tough battle to avoid demotion.

The Ghanaian giants managed to secure their position in the top-flight league and escape relegation after avoiding defeat in their match against Berekum Chelsea.

In their last match of the season, Hearts of Oak played an exciting goalless draw against Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park.

Before this game, the team had suffered six defeats in their previous seven matches in the top-flight league.

After the game against Chelsea, Ocloo praised his players for their impressive performance and acknowledged their discipline as a key factor in their success.

“I think my boys worked very hard and they were very disciplined, I’m so proud of them”

“The players play to plan, in football, you can control the game by possessing and you can control the game by defending and we controlled the game by defending, being compact and making sure we glide and shift and we are always compact. It was a great game and am proud of them”

“I was never scared of relegation because it is Hearts of Oak and history was behind us, so I was never scared,” he added.

Hearts of Oak eventually finished 12th in the Ghana Premier League rankings at the end of the season.