"I was never worried"- Genk star Joseph Painstil opens up on missing Brazil and Nicaragua friendlies

Belgium-based Ghanaian winger Joseph Painstil has finally broken his silence on missing the friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

The in-form KRC Genk forward was shockingly omitted from team for the preparatory matches leading to huge reaction from followers of the Black Stars.

However, the winger believes his performance at club level speaks for him.

“For those who are fighting for me being a good player, that I was not part of the team, they are also saying it because of their point of view, what they have seen, heard and watched,” he told Joy Sports.

“They are the ones who are going to justify not me [because] I’m just a body doing everything for myself to concentrate on football.

“With me not being part of the Brazil and Nicaragua games, I was never worried. I had a call [from Otto Addo] and I was told I wasn’t part of the team so it’s not something that I am worried about. Any moment I will be called to represent my nation I will always be available to take part in the team at every tournament.”