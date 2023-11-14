I was not surprised - Dreams FC assistant coach Wilfred Dormon excited with performance against Great Olympics

Dreams FC assistant coach Wilfred Dormon has praised his team's impressive performance in the recent 2-0 triumph over Great Olympics at the Theatre of Dreams, Dawu, last Sunday.

The "Still Believe" lads secured a vital victory with goals from Ishmael Dede and Eric Boateng, earning them maximum points in the crucial encounter.

Dormon commended the team's satisfactory and consistent performance, highlighting their strong start to the game. Despite hitting the post in the first half, Dreams FC made tactical adjustments, coming back stronger in the second half and securing a 2-0 win.

"I was not surprised that as early as the 47th-48th minute, we had broken the virginity of the game and went ahead to win 2-0," Dormon remarked, reflecting on the team's resilience and effectiveness in executing their game plan.

With back-to-back wins in the Ghana Premier League, Dreams FC currently sits in the 8th position with 14 points. The team's positive momentum will undoubtedly be closely monitored as they continue their campaign in the league.