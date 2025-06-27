"I was ready for the moment"- Black Stars newbie Mohammed Fuseini opens up after Unity Cup display

Forward Mohammed Fuseini has disclosed that he was waiting for his moment to shine after receiving his maiden Black Stars invite during the Unity Cup tournament in London.

Fresh off winning the Belgium Pro League with Union Saint Gilloise, Fuseini was handed his debut call up for the four-nation event in May.

The Saint Gilloise winger wasted no time in settling in the national team, scoring his first goal after just two games with the senior national team.

He played a huge role as Ghana finished the four-nation tournament in third place following a thumping win over Trinidad and Tobago.

"I was really excited and I was always ready for that moment and as you saw how I played, I was ready for that moment and the opportunity given to me," he told 3 Sports.

"Before the game, when I knew I was starting, I knew I was going to score. Because it was a special moment for me and I also had to push to make it more special and get a goal," he added.

Fuseini was one of the players who shone at the tournament, giving head coach Otto Addo options in the absence of Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Ernest Nuamah, who were out of the team due to injuries.