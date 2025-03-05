GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

"I was ready"- NY Red Bulls forward Mohammed Sofo reflects on debut MLS goal in Nashville win

Published on: 05 March 2025
Ghanaian forward Mohammed Sofo says he was ready to grab the opportunity after making his first start in the Major League Soccer for New York Red Bulls. 

The 20-year-old attacker was handed a starting role in the second game of the new MLS season as the 2024 finalist strolled to a 2-0 victory.

Sofo, who spent last season with NYRB II, repaid coach Sandro Schwarz's faith in him with an early opener, firing home following an effort from Eric Chupo-Moting, which hit the post. Emil Forsberg sealed victory for Red Bulls with a second half strike.

“I came in today and had a conversation with the coach, and he told me that I was starting tonight,” Sofo said after the match.

“You have to always be ready. You never know. So personally, I was ready to play. So when, when he told me I was playing, it wasn’t a shock because mentally I was ready to play always.

Sofo continued: “When you’re in front of the goal, it doesn’t matter who is shooting you have to be ready. You never know what will happen. I think it’s something we used to do on the training ground, so I was always ready and that was it.”

 

