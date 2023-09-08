"I was sleeping" - Asamoah Gyan's sarcastic clapback at tweep who questioned his Kudus tweet

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan responded with a sarcastic comeback to an X user who questioned his post-match tweet regarding West Ham attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

This exchange took place after Ghana's 2-1 victory over the Central African Republic in their final 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday.

Gyan had initially praised Kudus for his outstanding performance, hailing him as the standout player of the Black Stars team.

However, the X user expressed a contrary opinion in response to Gyan's tweet, stating, "Are you sure you watched it well legend? Hmmm, I saw the opposite way."

In a humorous and tongue-in-cheek manner, Gyan replied, "No, I didn't watch. I was sleeping."'

No. I didn’t watch. I was sleeping — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) September 8, 2023

This exchange on social media added a light-hearted touch to the post-match discussion, highlighting the diverse opinions and passionate reactions of football fans following the game.

While Gyan's response was clearly laced with humour, it served to further engage fans in the conversation about the match and Kudus's performance,