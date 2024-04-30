I was sprayed with urine - Bashir Hayford explains why he interrupted Ghana Premier League match

Heart of Lions coach Bashir Hayford has shed light on his decision to interrupt their Ghana Premier League match against Bechem United by sitting in the middle of the pitch.

The experienced trainer caused a delay in their clash, which ended in a 1-1 draw at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park during match week 28.

Hayford has now disclosed that his unusual protest was prompted by fans pouring urine on him, describing the atmosphere of the game as akin to a war zone.

“They [fans] were pouring urine on me, they were spitting on me behind the bench,” Hayford revealed to Kessben FM.

He elaborated, “They charged on the referee that our goal was offside, but it was because of the urine poured on me that’s why I went to the pitch with a chair.”

Heart of Lions initially took the lead through Emmanuel Ofori Sakyi after nine minutes, but the home side equalised in first-half stoppage time through Francis Acquah.

Despite their efforts, Heart of Lions remains in the relegation zone with 29 points from 28 games, sitting three points away from safety.