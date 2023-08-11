"I was the first black person to be carried by Arabs"- Mohammed Polo rejects Ronaldo's Arab football claims

Former Ghana international, Mohammed Ahmed Polo, has strongly rubbished claims by Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo that he made Arab football popular.

The Saudi Pro League has gained massive attention since the arrival of the ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid forward.

Several players from big European clubs have moved to Saudi Arabia, including World Cup winner N'Golo Kante and Ballon d'Or holder Karim Benzema.

Polo played in the Gulf between 1979 to 1984 for Emirati club Al Wasl, where he became a cult hero in Arabian football.

Reacting to Ronaldo's submission, Polo described the Portuguese as a latter-day saint, and believes he is even popular that the Real Madrid legend in the Gulf.

"It's not true," he replied when asked about Ronaldo's claim to have made Arab football popular. "Ronaldo is a latter day saint. This is his time, Before Ronaldo, we were there," he added on Angel FM.

"I mean, slavery started in the Arab world and there is no way an Arab will carry a black person but they carried me because of football. They just could not let it go. Even at that time, it was at the twilight of my career," he added.

The legendary Ghanaian footballer is revered in the West African nation for helping the Black Stars win AFCON 1978.