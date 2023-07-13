I was very disappointed not to be at the World Cup - Richard Ofori

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori has expressed his frustration about his inability to play at the World Cup despite playing crucial roles for the Black Stars.

The Orlando Pirates shot-stopper has yet to appear for the Black Stars in the World Cup after missing out from the final 2022 World Cup squad named by Otto Addo.

Prior to that Ofori and Ghana had failed to make it through to the competition when it was hosted by Russia in 2018.

Meanwhile, the ultimate reason why the former Wa All-Stars player was excluded from the 2022 World Cup squad was his inability to recover on time for the competition.

The goalkeeper had already lost his spot to Joseph Wollacott due to fitness issues and was trying hard to bounce back to full fitness but was hit with another injury.

Due to that, Ghana saw Lawrence Ati Zigi man the post in all three games because Wollacott had also missed out due to a finger injury.

Reflecting on the incident Ofori admitted it was a challenging time to endure when he missed the opportunity to play on the world stage.

“Missing the Champions League and the World Cup was very challenging because every player’s dream is to play the biggest tournaments in the world.

“I was very disappointed not to be there. But whenever we were in camp with the team I watched South African football and I always wanted to play in this league. I visited the Orlando Pirates training ground and I was impressed with the professionalism. I knew then I wanted to play for this club one day and now here I am.” He told sowetanlive.co.za in an interview.

The Black Stars shot-stopper is currently on preseason training with Orlando Pirates in Spain.

The 29-year-old is expected to step up in the upcoming season to earn first-team football with the South African side. He has made 26 appearances for the senior national team.