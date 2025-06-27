‘I was very happy to join the league champions’ – Agyenim Boateng on GoldStars move

Emmanuel Agyenim Boateng says the opportunity to join reigning Ghana Premier League champions Bibiani GoldStars filled him with excitement.

The 26-year-old winger has signed a three-year contract with the Bibiani-based side, sealing a move from Tanzanian outfit Pamba Jiji FC. He previously featured for Bofoakwa Tano in the Ghanaian top flight.

Speaking to the club’s media after the announcement, Boateng revealed his delight at the opportunity and described how his preferred position mirrors that of Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal.

“I was very happy to get such a call to join the league champions,” he said. “I am a right winger â€” what we call the â€˜Lamine Yamal position.’ I play like Lamine Yamal.”

Boateng becomes the third addition to the squad during the transfer window, following the arrivals of Barimah Baah and Emmanuel Kontor.

GoldStars are looking to reinforce their attacking options as they prepare to defend their domestic title and compete on the continental stage.

The club is expected to feature in the CAF Champions League for the first time next season after their title-winning campaign, and the addition of Boateng is seen as a move to increase depth and creativity in the final third.