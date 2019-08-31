I was very ready for the Real Madrid game- Salisu Mohammed reveals

Ghanaian youngster Salisu Mohammed says he was very prepared mentally and physically for Real Valladolid's big game last week against Real Madrid.

The 20-year old starred in the heart of defence as Valladolid secured an important draw against the Los Blancos at the Estadio Bernabeu.

“It was a big game for me and an opportunity for me to show the world what I have," he told footballmadeinghana.com.

“I was mentally focused and physically prepared. My concentration on the game was apt," he added.

Salisu Mohammed joined the La Liga side from Ghanaian side Talent Football Academy. The defender, who has earned himself first team football this season explained he struggled with the language when he first arrived in Spain.

“My club secured me a straight contract from Valladolid in Spain. It wasn’t easy because I had a very big challenge which was the language barrier," he said.

"As you know football is all about communication and I was 18 years and new in Spain. This made me very uncomfortable but gradually I am picking up the Spanish language.

Having played in the first two games of the season, Mohammed will hope to make the line up against Levante in the third game of the season.

Despite making two impressive performances, the 20 -year old says he is still surprise to be named in the line up for the opening day game against Real Betis.

“I think it will be this season because I’m the youngest central defender in my team and they didn’t use me much in the preseason even though I was doing well.

” So I thought I was going to be benched or will not be in the list. I was very surprised when I saw my name in the first list against Real Betis”.