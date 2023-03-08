"I watch Partey every weekend when Arsenal play"- Yaya Toure makes honest confession

Former Ivory Coast and Manchester City midfielder, Yaya Toure has heaped praise on Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey following his outstanding campaign with Arsenal.

Partey has been Arsenal's live-wire this season, playing a pivotal role as the London club sit top of the English Premier League table.

His commanding displays at the heart of midfield has seen Arsenal only lose a game with him in the squad.

“Yeah he’s brilliant, it’s really nice to see," Toure told talkSPORT. “I think now every weekend when Arsenal have to play, I have to be honest, I would go just to watch him. He’s just unbelievable.”

The Black Stars deputy captain scored to spark a sensational comeback win for the Gunners against Bournemouth last Saturday.

Partey has scored three goals in 21 English Premier League appearances this season.

Having joined Arsenal in the summer of 2020, the 29-yearold was troubled by injuries in his first two seasons.