I watched Messi do that a lot - Mohammed Kudus talks about his unbelievable solo goal 

West Ham midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been setting the football world alight with his sensational goals, including a recent solo effort in the Europa League that drew comparisons to Lionel Messi's legendary runs.

The Ghana international, who has notched up an impressive 11 goals this season, showcased his talent with a stunning bicycle kick against Brentford in February.

Speaking to the Guardian, he described such moments as instinctive, emphasising the beauty of executing such techniques successfully.

However, it was his mesmerizing solo goal in the Europa League just before the international break that truly captivated audiences.

Embarking on a Messi-esque run from inside his own half, Kudus weaved past three Freiburg players before slotting the ball into the net with aplomb.

Despite the goal's brilliance, Kudus humbly deflected comparisons to Messi's iconic solo efforts. "No, no â€¦ I watched Messi do that a lot so, doing it one time, it’s in my books!" he remarked.

Reflecting on the moment, he admitted that initially, he didn't envision going all the way to goal, but as he progressed closer, he knew he had to score.

Ghanaian and West Ham player, Mohammed Kudus solo goal against Freiburg last night. âš½ðŸ’« pic.twitter.com/c4V8OowObC â€” African Folder (@africanfolder) March 15, 2024

With his remarkable displays, Kudus has sparked discussions about potential recognition, with many suggesting his Europa League solo goal merits a FIFA Puskas Award nomination.

However, Kudus remains grounded, expressing satisfaction with calmly finishing the chance and contributing to his team's success.