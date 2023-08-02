I went to training with borrowed money from church contributions

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Ishmael Addo has opened up about struggles encountered while growing up as a footballer in Ghana.

The 47-year-old had two fruitful spells with the Phobians in the Ghana Premier League etching his name in the history books of the competition with remarkable achievements.

While winning the Ghana Premier League five times including a four-year streak from 1999 to 2002, Addo also won the top scorers award on three consecutive occasions. He also scored 22 league goals in 2002, a record that was only matched by Yaw Annor two seasons ago.

However, all these didn't come on a silver platter as the player had to depend on his mother who literally had less to support his dream career.

According to Ishmael, Addo, his mum had to risk taking money from church offerings which she was assigned to keep and account for the following Sunday. The money would serve as transportation for attending training which would later be refunded from the bonus Addo received after playing a match over the weekend.

“When I was with Auroras, my mum who was a chorister gives me church contributions or any form of contributions so I can use as transportation to and from training”, he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV.

“So, whenever we play games on the weekend and I receive my share of the bonus, I give it back to my mum so she can replace it with the church contribution before she goes to church on Sunday which my dad was never in support.”, he added

Addo who later secured a move to Israel after a successful spell in the Ghana Premier League also featured for Ghana in the early 2000s