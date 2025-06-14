‘I will always give my best for Ghana when I’m called up’ – Christopher Bonsu Baah

Christopher Bonsu Baah says he is committed to giving his utmost whenever he earns a call-up to the Black Stars, regardless of external expectations or opinions about his performances.

The Genk winger, who featured in Ghana’s Unity Cup friendlies against Nigeria and Trinidad and Tobago in May, chose not to assess his own outings but stressed that his focus is always on contributing to the national cause.

“I will leave everything to the coach because he was the one who was watching the game, so he has to tell me if I did well or I did not do well. But for me, I just give my all for the country and to help the nation,” he told Joy Sports.

The 20-year-old has attracted attention for his fearless style of play and attacking instincts. His performances in the two London-based matches have fuelled hopes that he could play a pivotal role in Ghana’s campaign to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

At club level, Bonsu Baah had a promising season with Genk in the Belgian Pro League, scoring three goals and providing five assists across 38 league appearances.

He ended the campaign ranked second at the club for chances created and dribbles completed per match.