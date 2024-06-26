GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
"I will be happy to play in front of you"- Osman Bukari tells Austin fans after special welcome

Published on: 26 June 2024
Black Stars winger Osman Bulkari has promised to give his best to Austin FC following his arrival in Texas to begin his MLS career. 

The Ghana international joined the Texas-based club on a three-year deal as a Designated Player from Serbian champions Red Bull Salzburg.

Bukari arrived to a rapturous welcome from fans of the club as he prepares to start his career in the United States.

"I am really excited to be here and I can't wait to be on the pitch. I can see amazing fans and I will be very happy to play in front of you and I hope very soon I will be on the pitch," he told the fans after meeting them for the first time.

The former KAA Gent player disclosed that he has been dreaming of a move to the MLS and when the opportunity came he couldn't let it slip.

“Since last year I was thinking of playing in MLS, so when this offer came I didn’t want to say no to it. Austin is a beautiful city," he added.

Bukari arrives after a back-to-back double with Red Star Belgrade in Serbia.

